The Runnels School drama department will present "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre on Feb. 15-17. Show times are at 7 p.m. Feb. 15-16, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 16-17.
Based on the fairy tale and the award-winning animated Disney film, the musical tells the story of a handsome prince cursed to live as a hideous beast until true love sets him free.
Leading the cast are seniors Sophia Torres as Belle, Carson Badinger as the Beast, Peter Lukinovich as Gaston, Alex Morgan as Lumiere, Kayla Evans as Mrs. Potts, Aubri Watts as Chip and Daniel Mayeaux as Cogsworth.
Neena McLain directs the production, with vocal direction by Aaron Turnipseed and choreography by Rachel Hart. The sets have been designed by high school students in technical theater classes. The show will feature a large cast of students in grades 2-12.
Tickets are available at www.runnels.org. If purchased in advance, tickets are $10 for students and $12 for adults; at the door all tickets are $15. For information, email runnelstheatre@runnels.org.