During the February meeting of the Canary Islanders Heritage Society, Shaun Van Horn discussed his research into the surname “Aleman” and the Spanish Inquisition of Jews who sought refuge in the Canary Islands.
The 2020 Los Isleños Fiesta will be March 7-8 in lower St. Bernard Parish; admission is $3. Wade Falcon will be the speaker when the Canary Islanders Heritage Society meets at 11 a.m. April 4 at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge. For information on the group, visit www.canaryislanders.org or email president@canaryislanders.org.