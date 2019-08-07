When classes start Aug. 8 at Kenilworth Science and Technology School in Baton Rouge, students will find a spruced-up campus with renovated bathrooms, new security doors and freshly painted classrooms, all part of a $300,000 summertime renovation at the 46-year-old school.
All of the student and adult bathrooms at Kenilworth have been updated with new fixtures, according to a news release.
One of the biggest improvements at the campus will be keyless entry classroom doors that will increase security. Teachers and staff will have magnetic cards to get into classrooms, replacing metal door keys. Kenilworth Principal Hasan Suzuk said the outside doors also are being upgraded to provide an extra layer of security at the middle charter school.
Glass windows also are being added to all interior doors to promote openness and transparency. The nine student and adult bathrooms are being renovated and upgraded, and all classrooms have been freshly painted.
Kenilworth was built in 1973 by the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. It operated as a public middle school until 2009, when the state converted it to a charter school and turned over operations to Pelican Education Foundation. Although the EBR school system maintains ownership of the building, Suzuk said the Pelican board decided to pay for the renovations "as part of our responsibility to our students, staff and parents."
Kenilworth is still accepting applications for sixth grade only for the 2019-20 school year. Parents can enroll their children online at www.enrollbr.org. Click "Our Schools" and choose Kenilworth to begin the process. As a grade 6-8 public charter school, tuition and transportation are free to all students.