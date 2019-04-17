Belaire Magnet High School students will be working with BREC’s planning and engineering department to create a Renewable Energy Park in Tams Drive Park, 11600 Tams Drive.
Students will host a community forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Belaire Magnet High School, 12121 Tams Drive, to ask about what the community needs from the park. The forum will include a presentation on the current state of the park, an introduction to the project and a community discussion about ideas to incorporate into the park design.
Once the students have completed the community engagement portion of the project, they will begin working on a presentation for the BREC Commission which will include a written proposal, design documents, videos, pictures and advertising.
This project is part of Belaire’s Creative Sciences and Arts magnet program. Students in the magnet program participate in four major projects each year. Students produce real-world products in electives such as computer-aided design, engineering, robotics and television and radio broadcasting.
The final presentation will be presented to the BREC Commission for review at 5 p.m. May 23 at the BREC Main Office, 6201 Florida Blvd.
If approved, BREC will explore making the improvements recommended by the students in 2020, making the partnership the first of its kind for both BREC and the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.