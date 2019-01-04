The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries held a graduation ceremony Jan. 4 for 12 newly commissioned agents in its Enforcement Division.
The new agents completed six months of training at the LDWF Law Enforcement Academy to prepare to enforce hunting, fishing and boating regulations that govern the use of the state's natural resources.
The 12 new agents are:
- Michael Blanchard, of Breaux Bridge, assigned to Southern Strike Force
- Cole Cupit, of Vidalia, assigned to Concordia Parish
- Raymond Davis, of Jena, assigned to Catahoula Parish
- Nicholas Firmin, of Ville Platte, assigned to East Baton Rouge Parish
- Jeremy Foret, of Morgan City, assigned to St. Mary Parish
- Kevin Hawkins, of Gadsden, Ala., assigned to Assumption Parish
- Christopher Hebert, of Prairieville, assigned to Southern Strike Force
- Adriel Herrera, of El Paso, Texas, assigned to Allen Parish
- Dalton Herrington, of Minden, assigned to Bossier Parish
- Nelson Kennerson, of Carencro, assigned to Iberville Parish
- Suni Nelson, of Lafayette, assigned to Winn Parish
- Emily Sexton, of Shongaloo, assigned to Northern Strike Force.
During the graduation ceremony, Firmin received the firearms award given for the best marksman in the class. Nelson received the physical training award for being the most fit. Nelson received the academic award for having the highest grades. Nelson also won the overall award, which is a cumulative score from the firearms, academic and physical training categories.
During the ceremony, LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet recognized the family of Immanuel Washington, died during cadet training last year.
“I have to make a presentation that no one in my position ever wants to make,” he said to Washington’s wife, family and the audience. “An unexpected death is never easy to explain and at the age of 38, it is even harder to accept.”
He presented Washington’s wife, Lakesha, with a plaque honoring her husband. The department also engraved Washington’s name on LDWF enforcement’s Fallen Agents Monument.