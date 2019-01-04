The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently held a graduation ceremony for 12 newly commissioned Enforcement Division agents. In the front row, from left, are Major Eddie Skena, Emily Sexton, Kevin Hawkins, Cole Cupit, Nicholas Firmin, Suni Nelson and Raymond Davis. In the second row are Col. Sammy Martin, Nelson Kennerson, Adriel Herrera, Michael Blanchard, Jeremy Foret, Christopher Hebert and Lt. Chris Carpenter.