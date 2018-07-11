Dr. Girard J. Melancon is the new president of the National Council for Workforce Education. Melancon is the executive director for the Office of Workforce Education at Baton Rouge Community College.
His one-year term as president of the National Council for Workforce Education began July 1. As president, he will serve as a representative for the Commission on Economic and Workforce Development for the American Association of Community Colleges.
The National Council for Workforce Education is a national forum for administrators and faculty, along with representatives from business, labor, military and government, to affect and direct the future role of workforce education and economic development, according to a news release.