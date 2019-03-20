The Grand Prix winners in the Pinewood Derby held Feb. 23 at Sacred Heart of Jesus School were A.J. Jones of the fifth-grade Arrow of Light Den, first; Daniel Campbell of the first-grade Tigers Den, second; and Harrison Connolly of the Arrow of Light Den, third.
The top six winners from the first round competed in the Grand Prix at the Pinewood Derby, which was presented by Cub Scout Pack 378, sponsored by Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and led by Eric Romero.
Quentin Metz of the first-grade Tigers Den won Best in Show, and William Boudreaux of the first-grade Tigers Den won Most Creative.
Individual den winners were:
- Lions (kindergarten): Kaiden Monroe, first; Ethan Coates, second; and William Henderson, third.
- Tigers (first grade) – Daniel Campbell, first; Sean Green, second; and Liam Hebert, third.
- Wolves (second grade) – Harrison Daniels, first; Dalton Brockhoeft, second; and Thomas Brauner, third.
- Webelos (fourth grade) – Clippen Connolly, first; Jace Holland, second; and Graysen Rawlinson, third.
- Arrow of Light (fifth grade) – A.J. Jones, first; and Harrison Connolly, second.
Judges for the competition were Baton Rouge Fire Department Station 1 firefighters Holt Holmes, Jeremy Mapes, Jake Morgan and Michael Paternostro.