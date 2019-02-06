BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host I Heart My Zoo Day from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. The regular zoo admission fees of $8.75 for adults and $5.75 for children ages 2-12 will apply.
As part of the event's Valentine's Day theme, there will be "birds and bees" programs about zoo animals in the Safari Amphitheater. Animal enrichments will take place throughout the day, along with special keeper chats. Visitors will also make a valentine for their favorite person or animal. The Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Road, and its phone number is (225) 775-3877.