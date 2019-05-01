Marchers including Zachary's Jaquenetta Harness, center, foreground, from Southern University's Department of Social Work's Action Club, walk through the State Capitol Gardens during the sixth annual Red Wig Walk, held to raise awareness of HIV prevention, treatment and support services, Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Earlene Early, left, gets her picture taken by Gary Bertrand, right, inside a commemorative picture frame at the sixth annual Red Wig Walk, held to raise awareness of HIV prevention, treatment and support services, Saturday, April 27, 2019. Gloria Dodson is at center.
Shirley Lolis, executive director of Baton Rouge's Metro Health, at its sixth annual Red Wig Walk, held to raise awareness of HIV prevention, treatment and support services, Saturday, April 27, 2019. Metro Health's mission is to reduce the spread of HIV, STDs, and substance abuse through testing, street outreach, peer programs and education.
