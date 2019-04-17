La Capitol Federal Credit Union recently participated in a credit union exchange program with officials from Mullingar Credit Union in Mullingar, Ireland.
Mullingar Credit Union CEO Tom Allen and board Chairman Paul Isdell made the trek to Baton Rouge to learn about La Cap’s lending and digital delivery programs.
The group was joined by Mike Reuter, executive director of the World Council of Credit Unions.
While visiting Baton Rouge, the Irish visitors learned from La Cap staff members how secured lending works in the United States. Staff members shared La Cap’s processes and best practices for loan application and approval; funds disbursement; lien placement and several other aspects of lending. The La Cap staff shared information on value-added products, such as credit protection.
The group also discussed La Cap’s digital strategy, including digital marketing, home banking, mobile applications and how technology is integrated into those processes.
During the discussion, La Cap staff learned about the worldwide credit union movement. La Cap officials came to appreciate the benefits American credit unions enjoy because of the efforts of previous credit union movement leaders.
Regulations in Ireland limit the products credit unions can offer to savings accounts, payroll deduction, unsecured loan products and foreign exchange online services. Key credit union officers at Mullingar are working with local officials to change regulations so they can also offer checking accounts and secured loan products, such as auto loans and mortgage loans.