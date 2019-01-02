The Electric Einsteins junior high robotics team from Runnels School in New Orleans placed second among 14 teams at the FIRST Lego League qualifying tournament held at Woodlawn High School on Nov. 17 and qualified to advance to state competition in New Orleans on Dec. 15.
The Runnels team also came away from the competition with the first-place trophy in Core Values and third-place honors in Robot Missions.
For the state competition, the coach, Sheri Allen, said the team plans to concentrate on upping its research focus and learning more about the science underpinning the robotics project. “The team wants to design a new astronaut glove for use on long missions like a Mars mission. The students propose adding Geckskin, which mimics the feet of a gecko, making it easy for things to stick on surfaces that are otherwise difficult (to adhere to).”
Team members are sixth-graders Lina Derzi, Zeb Tate and Parker Wright, and seventh-graders Summer Guerin and Poppy Pellissier.