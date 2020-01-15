Six LSU Law students completed their degree coursework during the Fall 2019 semester and graduated.

Sixty LSU Law students have been awarded the Paul M. Hebert Scholar honor for academic achievement in the semester and 81 have been selected to be Dean’s Scholars. 

The Paul M. Hebert Scholar is awarded to the top 10% of LSU Law students earning 12 or more semester hours of credit in courses taken at the Law Center and the Dean’s Scholar is awarded to the top 25% of students. The awards are noted on students’ transcripts.

The following students from the area graduated:

Claiborne Alexander Hyde, Denham Springs

Brooke M. Hurring, Baton Rouge

Nicole D. Monroe, Baton Rouge

Darrius B. Samples, Baton Rouge

The following students are recognized as Hebert Scholars for the Fall 2019 semester:

Baton Rouge

James B. Babington, Baton Rouge

Mary E. Baker, Baton Rouge

Luis E. Balart, Baton Rouge

William H. Bell, Baton Rouge

Monica Leigh Bergeron, Baton Rouge

Jeremy D. Carter, Baton Rouge

Andrew Kaiser Chenevert, Baton Rouge

Sophie Marie DiLoreto, Baton Rouge

Alex Jacob Domingue, Baton Rouge

John D. Frey, Baton Rouge

Katherine E. Fruge, Baton Rouge

Sydney B. Galinsky, Baton Rouge

Emily M. Gauthier, Baton Rouge

Sara I. Grasch, Baton Rouge

Danielle E Grote, Baton Rouge

Olivia Jane Guidry, Baton Rouge

Anna Elyce Ieyoub, Baton Rouge

Hailey Manint, Baton Rouge

Chaz S. Morgan, Baton Rouge

Melissa C. Oakley, Baton Rouge

Delery H. Perret, Baton Rouge

Austin J. Pottorff, Baton Rouge

Michael C. Schimpf, Baton Rouge

Steven E. Spires, Baton Rouge

Riley B. Tomeny, Baton Rouge

Christopher L. Wagner, Baton Rouge

The following students are recognized as Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2019 semester:

Baton Rouge

Katelyn E. Bayhi, Baton Rouge

Jacque P. Biggs, Baton Rouge

Anne Wilhelmina Boudreaux, Baton Rouge

Edward M. Brummal, Baton Rouge

Kristyn A. Couvillion, Baton Rouge

Angelle Elize Crochet, Baton Rouge

Hannah Alexis Crosby, Baton Rouge

Joseph R. Dronet, Baton Rouge

Hayley Jane Franklin, Baton Rouge

Madison C. Guilbeau, Baton Rouge

William J. Heaton, Baton Rouge

Olivia Jordan Johnston, Baton Rouge

Sebastien J. Jongbloets, Baton Rouge

Zachary A. Lester, Baton Rouge

Alex T. LeJeune, Baton Rouge

Victoria Elaine Montanio, Baton Rouge

Rachel F. Moody, Baton Rouge

Eric Phillip Morvant, Baton Rouge

Nathan Michael Mulvihill, Baton Rouge

Olivia Nicole Ogden, Baton Rouge

Gabrielle Marie Peltier, Baton Rouge

William McDuffie Rolfe, Baton Rouge

Dylan Thomas Scully, Baton Rouge

Madison Michelle Street, Baton Rouge

Stephen R. Vick, Baton Rouge

Justine Marie Ware, Baton Rouge

Sidney M. Weferling, Baton Rouge

Hannah E. Wilson, Baton Rouge

Aaron J. Wiseman, Baton Rouge

