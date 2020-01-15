Six LSU Law students completed their degree coursework during the Fall 2019 semester and graduated.
Sixty LSU Law students have been awarded the Paul M. Hebert Scholar honor for academic achievement in the semester and 81 have been selected to be Dean’s Scholars.
The Paul M. Hebert Scholar is awarded to the top 10% of LSU Law students earning 12 or more semester hours of credit in courses taken at the Law Center and the Dean’s Scholar is awarded to the top 25% of students. The awards are noted on students’ transcripts.
The following students from the area graduated:
Claiborne Alexander Hyde, Denham Springs
Brooke M. Hurring, Baton Rouge
Nicole D. Monroe, Baton Rouge
Darrius B. Samples, Baton Rouge
The following students are recognized as Hebert Scholars for the Fall 2019 semester:
James B. Babington, Baton Rouge
Mary E. Baker, Baton Rouge
Luis E. Balart, Baton Rouge
William H. Bell, Baton Rouge
Monica Leigh Bergeron, Baton Rouge
Jeremy D. Carter, Baton Rouge
Andrew Kaiser Chenevert, Baton Rouge
Sophie Marie DiLoreto, Baton Rouge
Alex Jacob Domingue, Baton Rouge
John D. Frey, Baton Rouge
Katherine E. Fruge, Baton Rouge
Sydney B. Galinsky, Baton Rouge
Emily M. Gauthier, Baton Rouge
Sara I. Grasch, Baton Rouge
Danielle E Grote, Baton Rouge
Olivia Jane Guidry, Baton Rouge
Anna Elyce Ieyoub, Baton Rouge
Hailey Manint, Baton Rouge
Chaz S. Morgan, Baton Rouge
Melissa C. Oakley, Baton Rouge
Delery H. Perret, Baton Rouge
Austin J. Pottorff, Baton Rouge
Michael C. Schimpf, Baton Rouge
Steven E. Spires, Baton Rouge
Riley B. Tomeny, Baton Rouge
Christopher L. Wagner, Baton Rouge
The following students are recognized as Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2019 semester:
Katelyn E. Bayhi, Baton Rouge
Jacque P. Biggs, Baton Rouge
Anne Wilhelmina Boudreaux, Baton Rouge
Edward M. Brummal, Baton Rouge
Kristyn A. Couvillion, Baton Rouge
Angelle Elize Crochet, Baton Rouge
Hannah Alexis Crosby, Baton Rouge
Joseph R. Dronet, Baton Rouge
Hayley Jane Franklin, Baton Rouge
Madison C. Guilbeau, Baton Rouge
William J. Heaton, Baton Rouge
Olivia Jordan Johnston, Baton Rouge
Sebastien J. Jongbloets, Baton Rouge
Zachary A. Lester, Baton Rouge
Alex T. LeJeune, Baton Rouge
Victoria Elaine Montanio, Baton Rouge
Rachel F. Moody, Baton Rouge
Eric Phillip Morvant, Baton Rouge
Nathan Michael Mulvihill, Baton Rouge
Olivia Nicole Ogden, Baton Rouge
Gabrielle Marie Peltier, Baton Rouge
William McDuffie Rolfe, Baton Rouge
Dylan Thomas Scully, Baton Rouge
Madison Michelle Street, Baton Rouge
Stephen R. Vick, Baton Rouge
Justine Marie Ware, Baton Rouge
Sidney M. Weferling, Baton Rouge
Hannah E. Wilson, Baton Rouge
Aaron J. Wiseman, Baton Rouge