Episcopal School of Baton Rouge recently became the first Baton Rouge school to earn a designation as a grief-sensitive school. To earn the designation, a portion of the school's faculty and staff participated in a training that focused on providing support for students who have experienced the death of a loved one.
The Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative is an effort of New York Life. The goal of the initiative is to help prepare teachers to support students who are grieving by providing schools access to resources and training, a news release said. New York Life also awards participating schools a $500 grant to support additional resources. Episcopal used the funds awarded to support the school's viewing of the documentary "Screenagers," which explores the pressures and realities that today's students face in a digital world.