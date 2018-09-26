Runnels senior Anna Kadi has achieved a perfect score of 36 on the ACT college entrance exam. Only 0.1 percent of students who take the test achieve this score, according to a news release.
In addition to earning the maximum score on the ACT, Kadi recently was named a 2019 National Merit semifinalist and a 2018 AP (Advanced Placement) Scholar. A student at Runnels since kindergarten, she is captain of the girls soccer team and a member of the varsity tennis team.
When asked what it takes to make a perfect 36, Kadi said, “I really didn’t think I was going to get it.”
This was her third attempt. “I really wanted it,” she said. “I made a 35 before. It was super hard to cross that last margin.”
To prepare for her college entrance exams, Kadi said she worked extensively with a local tutor, studied ACT review books and took practice tests.
Kadi, the daughter of Lisa and Joe Kadi, said she plans to study physics in college and pursue a career in a medical physics field.