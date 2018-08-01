Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge Parish and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will distribute food to low-income families who have been certified eligible for the Needy Food Distribution Program.
THURSDAY: 8 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Martin Luther King Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave.; and 11:30 a.m. to noon, Sharlo I, 4975 Alvin Dark Drive
FRIDAY: 9 a.m. to noon, Assisi, 7585 Bishop Ott Drive; 9 a.m. to noon, Calasis House, 7545 Bishop Ott Drive; and 9 a.m. to noon, Ville St. Francis, 7575 Bishop Ott Drive
MONDAY: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Leo S. Butler Community Center, 950 E. Washington St.
The program began in 1981 and currently serves approximately 2,000 low-income families in East Baton Rouge Parish.
To apply to the program, people should contact the distribution site nearest their home. For more information, call the East Baton Rouge Parish Division of Human Development and Services/Office of Social Services at (225) 358-4561.