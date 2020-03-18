LSU Campus Life, a department within the Office of the Dean of Students, is awarding the 2019 Tom W. Dutton Scholarship to 10 female students who were nominated for their participation and leadership in campus and community service activities.
Louisiana residents receiving the scholarship are:
BATON ROUGE: Kaitryana Leinbach, junior, industrial engineering
GONZALES: Aniko Nowakowski, senior, biological sciences
HOUMA: Jenny Quach, sophomore, biological sciences
RUSTON: Elizabeth Guinn, senior, information systems and decision sciences and marketing
The award is presented annually to female LSU undergraduate or graduate students for their outstanding service to the university community through participation and leadership in community service activities, according to a news release. Additional criteria include full-time status, a 3.0 grade-point average, and good academic and disciplinary standing with the university. No student may receive the award more than once while enrolled at LSU.
Award winners will be recognized at the Love Purple, Live Gold Awards on March 31. The award also carries a $250 or $500 stipend.
The late Tom W. Dutton’s bequest established the award in 1969. Dutton served as a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors from 1940-1967. He also served as the vice chair and the chairman of the board from 1940-1944 from 1950-1952 respectively.
LSU Campus Life supports and advises student organizations that uphold the three tenets of Campus Life: involvement, leadership and service. These organizations include Geaux Big Baton Rouge, Homecoming Student Committee, Involvement Krewe, Service Breaks, Student Activities Board and Volunteer LSU.