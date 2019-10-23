The Louisiana American Choral Directors Association has chosen five vocalists from University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge for its 2019 All-State choirs.
Audrey Randolph will sing with the women's choir; Evie Trahan, Reese Ward and Kate Plaisance with sing with the mixed youth choir; and Jo Walsh will sing with the children's choir.
They will rehearse and perform with the All-State Honor Choir in conjunction with the Louisiana ACDA Fall Vocal Conference on Nov. 7-9 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
Also, 15 members of the University Laboratory School choir have been selected to participate in the 2019-20 All-District Honor Choir. These vocalists represent the top 15 in each of their voice parts from District IV, which includes nine parishes. They will perform with the District Honor Choir on Jan. 16-18 at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge.