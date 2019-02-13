Author John Scales will be presenting and signing copies of his book, "The Battles and Campaigns of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest, 1861-1865," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Drusilla Seafood 3482 Drusilla Lane, Suite D, Baton Rouge.
The Baton Rouge Civil War Round Table is the host of the event. For those who wish to purchase a meal, the cost is $30. For information and reservations, visit www.brcwrt.com.
Books and articles on Forrest, a Tennessean, span the gamut from hero worship, because of his remarkable battlefield victories, to condemnation for his involvement with the slaughter at Fort Pillow and later, his association with the Ku Klux Klan, according to a news release.
Scales is a retired Special Forces brigadier general with more than three decades of service, including combat tours in Vietnam and Afghanistan. He also has a Ph.D. in engineering and worked in that field after retiring from the military.