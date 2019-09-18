MMR, one of the largest open-shop electrical and instrumentation contractors in the United States, has partnered with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center through a corporate sponsorship, which includes a gift to expand and advance cancer care.
MMR’s engagement comes after several of its employees and family members were affected by cancer, prompting the company to take a more proactive role in cancer education, prevention and detection, according to a news release.
“We all have family and friends who have been touched by cancer and MMR is dedicated to ensuring our community’s cancer center continues to provide the best technology, expert physicians, support staff and early detection and outreach services to those impacted by the disease,” said James “Pepper” Rutland, MMR president and CEO. “Further, joining Mary Bird Perkins in its mission is something our entire company supports because so many of us have seen first-hand the compassionate, high-quality care the organization provides.”
MMR was one of the first companies to participate in Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center’s Prevention on the Go workplace program, which brings early detection prevention, education and screenings to worksites. In 2018, more than 135 MMR employees were screened for oral and skin cancers and nine employees had abnormal findings — all of which were navigated by a nurse navigator for follow-up testing and care. Three cancer diagnoses were diagnosed as a result of the screening.
Due to employee’s overwhelming response, MMR will expand its participation in this year’s program by extending the screenings to its district offices throughout Louisiana, adding a breast cancer screen and providing further education with early detection/prevention classes, the release said.
Other Cancer Center activities MMR has supported include the annual gala and golf tournament, which fund care and support for patients and their families.
“The generosity of organizations such as MMR is key to advancing our mission of improving survivorship and lessening the burden of cancer,” said Ethan Bush, vice president and chief development officer, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “One-hundred percent of donor support directly benefits patients, so MMR can feel good in knowing that its gift will impact many lives. We appreciate their generosity and dedication to the community.”
Companies interested in becoming a corporate partner or participating in Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center’s Prevention on the Go workplace program can call Danielle Mack at (225) 215-1248.