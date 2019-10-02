Chevron is accepting applications through Oct. 30 for up to $375,000 in Fuel Your School grants for public school teachers in East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes.
The Fuel Your School program provides teachers with supplies and funds needed to enhance STEM learning in K-12 classrooms.
Throughout October, teachers can post their project on www.DonorsChoose.org for the chance to receive part of the funding. Projects geared toward science, technology, engineering and math — or STEM — will receive priority. To apply or for more information, visit www.donorschoose.org/teachers.