Tickets will go on sale Jan. 7 for the Runnels School presentation of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," which will be staged Feb. 15-17 in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre at the school, 17255 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, Baton Rouge.
Cast in leading roles are seniors Sophia Torres as Belle, Carson Badinger as the Beast, Peter Lukinovich as Gaston, Alex Morgan as Lumiere, Daniel Mayeaux as Cogsworth, and Kayla Evans as Mrs. Potts, with junior Aubri Watts in the role of Chip. Senior Landon Simpson portrays Lefou, eighth-grader Eli Latiolais is Maurice, senior Thomas Worsham plays Monsieur D’Arque, junior Anna Manning plays Babette, sophomore Caroline Collins is Madame De La Grande Bouche and sophomore Sophie Edwards plays the enchantress/narrator.
Also featured are seniors Emma Tooraen and Madaleine Alessi, and junior Jackie Hinkle as silly girls, and eighth-graders Quinn Dukaric and Ella Brigman, freshman Sidney Mistretta and junior Jaidyn Procell as wolves.
In the ensemble are junior and senior high students Sadie Alello, Izzy Arey, Amelia Breeden, Katie Brigman, Ansley Brown, Sarah Burleigh, Jacques Desporte, Davia Dauterive, Piper Davis, Aiden Dooley, Emma Felton, Joshua Freeman, Lily Hayden, Mickey Kaiser, Phoebe Koontz, Preston Kyle, Alaysia Mandujano, Ava McCann, Madisan Milam, Sidney Mistretta, Kissa Nicholas-Whitt, Poppy Pellissier, Kyra Reeves, Lucy Reeves, Madeleine Reonas, Abby Robbins, Emily Schacht, Eddie Tunis, Reide Walker, Addie Watson, Mollybeth Wilkinson, Brie Williams and Olivia Williams,
Directing the production will be Runnels K-12 theater program chairwoman Neena McLain, with vocal direction by Aaron Turnipseed and choreography by Rachel Hart. In a departure from past musicals at Runnels, this year’s show will feature pre-recorded music instead of a live band.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 7 at runnels.org. Online tickets are $12 each. At the door, they are $15 for adults and $10 for students. For information, email runnelstheatre@runnels.org.