Whitney Craig has been promoted to director of Cancer Services of Baton Rouge. Formerly director of children and family programs at Cancer Services, Craig is now responsible for the organization's day-to-day operations, a news release stated.
Craig has worked full-time for the past five years with cancer patients and their families, providing psychosocial assessments, ongoing counseling and bereavement support. She has developed and implemented programs to target the emotional needs of parents, siblings and patients, including Cancer Services' three therapeutic camps and one theater camp for children affected by cancer, according to the release.
Before joining Cancer Services in 2013, she served as volunteer department manager and site supervisor with the St. Bernard Project in Chalmette, as business office manager at Boys Hope Girls Hope in New Orleans and as a pediatric oncology social worker at Duke University Children's Hospital.
A native of Baton Rouge, Craig earned a bachelor's degree in social work from Southeastern Louisiana University and master's degree in social work from LSU.