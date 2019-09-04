Credit Union Magazine has recognized Preston Guy, of Neighbors Federal Credit Union, as a 2019 Credit Union Rock Star. Guy was included in the magazine’s seventh annual list of 50 professionals from 30 states for his work in promoting the credit union movement through social media, digital communication and public relations.
Guy manages all NFCU social channels and the credit union blog, and serves as its primary contact for public relations. During his time, the credit union has nearly tripled its following on social media, which now has roughly 32,000 followers. Additionally, Guy assists with the promotion of many community initiatives for the credit union such as Neighbors Day and Clays For A Cause.