A Stewards of Children workshop for parents, grandparents and others seeking to prevent and respond effectively to child sexual abuse will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The free workshop is being presented by Prevent Child Abuse Louisiana as part of its Night Out Against Child Sexual Abuse. To register, visit www.pcal.org.
“We’ve all seen the headlines nationally and locally about children who have been sexually abused by someone they trust, and as an organization we wanted to offer this workshop for parents, grandparents and anyone who wants to learn more about how to keep children safe,” said Amanda Brunson, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Louisiana.
Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children is a two-hour workshop that equips attendees first to recognize sexual abuse and respond appropriately but also to prevent it by talking to children and minimizing opportunities for abuse to occur.
The normal cost to attend is $10, but it is free for the Night Out Against Child Sexual Abuse thanks to a grant from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.
The workshop will be offered in nine cities across the state at the same time the evening of Oct. 11. Due to the sensitive nature of the material, the workshop is for adults only; child care is not provided.