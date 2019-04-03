Dr. Tara Benjamin Simon has joined the Woman's Hospital fetal medicine team, which cares for women with high-risk pregnancies in Baton Rouge.
This specialized group of OB-GYNs are trained to care for women with high-risk pregnancies, according to a news release. Simon comes to Woman’s with national recognition in caring for women with perinatal substance use disorders.
A native of New Iberia, Simon began her education at Xavier University of New Orleans, then obtained her medical doctorate from Harvard Medical School, and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Tulane University School of Medicine. Simon finalized her maternal-fetal medicine fellowship at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, where she also earned a master’s degree in clinical research and served on the clinical faculty for three years.
Simon has a specific interest in the care and management of pregnant women with opioid use disorder. As an attending physician in Indianapolis, she was recognized for starting the Maternal Recovery Program, which specializes in the care and management of pregnant women with opioid use disorder, and served as its director.