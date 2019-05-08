At the State Literary Rally held April 6 at Louisiana State University, one Runnels School student was an overall winner, four others placed first in their subjects, and another five came in second.
Lucy Reeves, an eighth-grader, earned the highest score among all divisions in Spanish 1 to become the overall winner in the subject. She was awarded a medal and certificate of achievement, and is eligible for a $500 scholarship that can be used at any accredited Louisiana-based public or private college or university.
Bringing home first-place honors were senior Kayla Evans, in Calculus 2; freshman Ryan Roper, in Latin 2; and junior Aubri Watts, in English 3. Zeena Shammout, an eighth-grader, received a Superior rating in Spanish 1: Interpretive Reading.
Placing second were freshman Reagan Kyle, in biology; sophomore Marshall Pentes, in chemistry; sophomore Connor Porthouse, in advanced Math 1; and senior Thomas Worsham, in Advanced Math 2. Sophie Edwards, also a sophomore, earned an excellent rating in Spanish II: Interpretive Reading.
In addition, senior Collin Bueche placed third in civics, and freshman Jensen Holliday, senior Daniel Mayeaux and freshman Dawson Latona placed fourth, respectively, in world geography, physics and Algebra 2.