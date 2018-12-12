The Professional Fire Fighters Association of Louisiana is investing in the CPR in Schools program of the American Heart Association with a donation of $10,000 toward a three-year pledge of $30,000 over three years.
The CPR in Schools training kit empowers students to learn the core skills of CPR in under 30 minutes. The kit contains everything needed to learn CPR, AED skills and choking relief in school classroom settings. The easy-to-use kit is designed specifically for the needs of school educators and is portable, allowing for easy movement from classroom to classroom and easy storage, a news release said.
About 80 percent of cardiac arrests that occur outside a hospital happen at home, the release said. About 89 percent of those victims don't survive, often because the people around them didn't step in to perform CPR. These community members will recognize cardiac arrest and perform lifesaving CPR, in most cases saving the life of a family member. The American Heart Association is creating a generation of lifesavers by making sure students learn CPR before they graduate.