The LSU Wind Ensemble will perform the world premiere of “Songs From A Silent Land” during the national convention of the College Band Directors National Association at Arizona State University in February.
Selections were made through a blind audition process by a diverse committee of directors and musicians from across the United States. For the February performance, the LSU Wind Ensemble will premiere a new composition, “Songs From A Silent Land,” in collaboration with two Grammy-winning artists, composer Michael Daugherty and soprano Hila Plitmann.
The selection of the LSU Wind Ensemble follows another recent appearance by the LSU department of bands at the 2017 national conference, where directors and staff of The Golden Band from Tigerland presented on the historical background of the acclaimed marching show “NOLA.”