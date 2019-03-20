Anna Kadi, a senior at Runnels High School, has been named a candidate in the 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Only 4,500 students were chosen for the program from the pool of nearly 3.6 million seniors expected to graduate from U.S. high schools this year.
Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, now in its 54th year, is one of the highest honors granted to high school seniors, according to a news release. Presidential Scholars are primarily selected on the basis of superior academic achievement, leadership ability, character, and involvement in service and school activities.
In May, approximately 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars will be chosen by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. All will be invited to Washington, D.C., in June for a presentation of the Presidential Scholars Medallion.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established to recognize some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors in the areas of scholarship; visual, creative and performing arts talent; and accomplishment in career and technical fields.
Kadi, who earned the maximum score of 36 on the ACT college entrance exam, is a 2019 National Merit semifinalist and a 2018 AP (Advanced Placement) Scholar. A Runnels student since kindergarten, she is the daughter of Lisa and Joe Kadi.