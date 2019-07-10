The Arbor Day Foundation has awarded Baton Rouge the Tree City USA designation for the second year in a row. After a long hiatus, Baton Rouge was named a Tree City for the year of 2017, a status that has been confirmed for 2018.
“For 30 years, all members of Baton Rouge Green have cared for the future of this Earth, as well as the future of this city,” Mayor-President Sharon Broome said, according to a news release. “The Tree City award represents a passionate contribution to peace, prosperity, and progress that will impact Baton Rouge for generations to come.”
More than 3,400 communities have made the commitment to becoming a Tree City USA. Tree City USA status is achieved by meeting four core standards of sound urban forestry management: maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.
Applications and documentation required for Tree City USA were completed by the city of Baton Rouge with assistance from Baton Rouge Green, a local nonprofit dedicated to planting and sustaining community trees and green spaces.