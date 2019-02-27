It's gumbo time
Gumbo 2019 lunches will be Fridays in Lent, beginning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 8, at St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St., Baton Rouge.
This Lenten tradition, begun in 1951, involves dozens of volunteers at St. James who will serve lunches of chicken and sausage or shrimp gumbo, along with a house salad, bread and dessert. Dine-in customers enjoy water, tea or coffee with their meal.
Drive-thru pickup of boxed lunches is available, and the à la carte menu includes items ready-to-heat-and-eat meals that include pints and quarts of gumbo, rice, cole slaw, dessert and mini-baguettes. To order, call (225) 387-5141 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Fridays or visit stjamesgumbo.org. The pick-up lane is on Fourth Street.
St. James’ Friday Lenten Gumbo lunches are the sole fundraiser for the Episcopal Church Workers’ outreach projects. The St. James ECW has offered assistance to numerous local groups and agencies, as well as making significant contributions to hurricane relief, flood recovery efforts, and foreign mission works of local interest.
Rockin' at the Swamp
The world of rocks, minerals, gemstones and fossils will be highlighted during the Rockin' at the Swamp event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway, Baton Rouge.
Rockin' at the Swamp will include a Rockhound Market, a Treasure Trail where participants can make their own rock and mineral identification cards, a rock-climbing wall and a "gold mine" for hunting for iron pyrite. Participants can also create rock pets in the Stone Craft Corner and explore ancient life forms in the Fossil Quarry.
Admission is $4 for ages 2-17, $5 for adults, $2 for BSNC pass members and free for children under 2.
For information, call the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center at (225) 757-8905 or visit brec.org/rockin.
'Politicking While Female'
Former Congresswoman Nan Hayworth, a New York Republican, will be the keynote speaker at the 2019 John Breaux Symposium from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 13 at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication, 144 Field House Drive, Baton Rouge.
Admission is free, but seats are limited. To make a reservation, visit EventBrite.com.
The March 13 event, "Politicking While Female: The Political Life of Women," will explore the barriers that women in political leadership face, from their early socialization as children to the challenges of winning elections and serving in office.
Hayworth is a board-certified ophthalmologist who began her career in her own solo practice before entering politics, according to a news release. In 2010, Hayworth became the first female physician elected to a full term as a member of Congress, representing the 19th District of New York. She was appointed to the House Financial Services Committee and the Majority Whip Team and was chosen to serve on two House-Senate Conference Committees.
Today, Hayworth is a frequent guest on television and radio on behalf of the Independent Women’s Forum and the Republican National Committee.
Navy Sea Chanters set concert
The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters will give a free performance at 7 p.m. March 14 at University Baptist Church, 5775 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, as part of an 18-city tour of nine states.
The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters is the official chorus of America’s Navy. The ensemble performs a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway, and contemporary music.
The Sea Chanters chorus is frequently found at the center of high-profile national events. At home in Washington, D.C., the group performs for the president, vice presiden and numerous congressional, military and foreign dignitaries.
A Winter Warm Up open house and art show will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway, in Baton Rouge.
Those attending the free event will be able to meet many of the gallery’s local artists and find out what inspires their artwork. New products will be on display, and end-of-the-season special pricing will be offered. Refreshments will be served. Call the gallery at (225) 924-6437.