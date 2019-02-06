The winners of the Manners of the Heart essay contest for fourth- and fifth-graders are fourth-grader Taylor Jackson, of Highland Elementary School, and fifth-grader Jamiah George, of Glen Oaks Park Elementary School. The contest is sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.
Fourth-grade students were asked to write an essay about their favorite Manners of the Heart lessons, while fifth-grade students were asked to explain how lessons from the Manners of the Heart curriculum have prepared them to meet the challenges of entering middle school.