Family dogs will be part of the fun at the kickoff party for One Book One Community from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The free East Baton Rouge Parish Library event will include food, games and prizes, crafts, face painting, an old-fashioned cake walk to win a confection, live music by the Wael and Anna band, plus a visit from Sherlock Holmes, the central character in the featured book, "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
The One Book One Community spring reading program will continue through May with book clubs, community groups, film screenings and more related to the book and its author.
People bringing dogs to the kickoff party should expect to keep them under their control at all times, either on a leash or in a carrier. For more information about One Book One Community, visit www.ReadOneBook.org.