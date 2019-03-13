The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is planning a number of free programs for all ages in March.
LADY SHERLOCK: Sherry Thomas, author of the Lady Sherlock series, including "A Study in Scarlet Women," will give a book talk at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Her discussion, meant for adults, will explore the notion that the beloved character Sherlock Holmes can be anyone, male or female. The event is part of the One Book One Community celebration of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
SPRING CRAFT FOR KIDS Children ages 8-11 will hear a reading of "Igor, the Bird Who Couldn’t Sing" by Satoshi Kitamura, and then make a spring bird craft, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. To register, call (225) 763-2250 or visit www.ebrpl.com.
LEARN ABOUT FINGERPRINTS Children ages 8-11 will hear a reading of "Forensic Evidence" by John Townsend and explore use of a fingerprints kit at 4 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. To register, call (225) 354-7550 or visit www.ebrpl.com.
ORGANIZING A JOB SEARCH: Professional organizer Alyssa Trosclair will discuss organizational methods and tools for an efficient, effective job search at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. To register, visit www.careercenterbr.com/events.
TEEN DETECTIVES Teenagers will test their sleuthing skills by finding clues that reveal a secret message during a free program at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The program will be repeated at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23. The event is part of the One Book One Community celebration of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
CYPRESS ARTISTRY: Louisiana artist Henry Watson, known for his three-dimensional bas-relief creations made from aged cypress wood, will discuss the inspirations for his work at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. His artwork can be found in museums, galleries and private homes, plus in the Baton Rouge Room Archives at the Main Library. For information, call (225) 231-3751.
LITTLE SLEUTHS: Children ages 8-11 will make fingerprints, use magnifying glasses, create secret messages and decode clues at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. The event is part of the One Book One Community celebration of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
"THE DETECTIVE DOG": Children ages 3-6 will hear a reading of "The Detective Dog" by Julia Donaldson and then solve a mystery using the sense of smell at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the River Center Branch Library, 447 Third St. This program is part of the One Book One Community celebration of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.