Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on May 10-16:
70802
Building fire
2300 block of Gracie Street. Property loss: $3,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Cause under investigation. May 13.
400 block of West Johnson Street. Property loss: $15,000. Cause under investigation. May 13.
Power line down
4800 block of Jefferson Avenue. May 11.
70806
Building fire
9000 block of Redbud Street. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Unintentional. May 12.
Cooking fire, confined to container
3000 block of Addison Street. May 15.
Hazardous condition, other
3400 block of Wilshire Drive. May 13.
Passenger vehicle fire
1000 block of Rittiner Drive. Property loss: $400. Cause under investigation. May 15.
70808
Fire, other
4900 block of Sweetbriar Street. Unintentional. May 15.
Hazardous condition, other
2900 block of College Drive. May 14.