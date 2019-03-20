First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, will present free performances of the musical "Godspell," as reimagined by local director Terry Byars, April 5-7.
In this version of "Godspell," Liza Doolittle, Shirley Temple, Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" and Annie Oakley, among others, will be guided by an unseen hand into an abandoned theater where they reenact the passion and the triumph of Christ.
The Friday performance will be at 7 p.m. The Saturday and Sunday performances will be at 4 p.m., during the hours of the nearby Ebb & Flow Festival organized by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. The hours for Ebb & Flow are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. A love offering will be taken.