The East Baton Rouge 4-H Foundation will be the beneficiary of the 2020 Capital Area Open Horse Show, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, and at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Parker Coliseum, at the corner of Highland Road and South Stadium Drive at LSU.
The order of the performance events on Saturday will be:
- Showmanship
- Trail
- Novice Walk-Trot
- Walk-Trot
- Novice Western Pleasure
- Western Pleasure
- Horsemanship
- Western Riding
- Ranch Pleasure
- Ranch Riding
- Hunter Under Saddle
- Hunt Seat Equitation.
The order of the speed events on Sunday will be:
- Quads
- Stake Race
- Novice Pole Bending
- Pole Bending
- Novice Barrel Racing
- Barrel Racing
- Straight-Away Barrels
- Arena Race.