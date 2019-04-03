Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish on March 22-28:
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
4C Airline Highway 14141: $1,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,500. Minor interior renovation in sprinkled building 4 to re-separate combined suites C and D. Scope of work to enclose a 10-by-20-foot opening at demising wall. This permit for 1,500 square footage Suite C for new tenant to store landscaping equipment. Issued March 27.
Antioch Road 9659: $205,000. Owner: Russell Long Mosely. Total square footage: 1,494. Complete interior to create suite 102 in building 1, of 1,494 square footage for use as business acupuncture clinic. Issued March 22.
CitiPlace Court 2572: $35,000. Owner: Tom Souza. Total square footage: 1,282. Interior renovation of 1,282 square footage of existing 7,441 square footage former restaurant for continued restaurant, assembly use. Issued March 22.
Government Street 1509: $200,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,612. Renovation of 1,612 square footage suite A space in building B for business use as coffee shop. Issued March 22.
Hennessy Boulevard 5000: $500,000. Owner: Todd Denton. Total square footage: 1,973. Interior renovation of suite space of 1,973 square footage in existing food court, for new small bakery restaurant tenant, business occupancy with occupant load less than 50 people. Issued March 27.
South Glenstone Place 10542: $200,000. Owner: Kenny Ferachi. Total square footage: 2,195. Renovation of partial first floor of existing 5,220 square footage business office building to add interior stairs, and partial conversion of existing attic to create new offices on second floor of 1,954 square footage, new restrooms, and new, second exit stairwell, to result in business office building of 7,743 square footage. Issued March 27.
West Roosevelt Street 256: $112,170. Owner: Lavake Cowart. Total square footage: 3,500. Flood damage repairs to an existing 3,500-square-footage, two-story apartment building for first-floor units 1, 3 and 5. Scope of work includes repair of damaged framing, drywall replacement, electrical wiring, replace plumbing fixtures, windows and doors; new windows. No work on second floor. All units this permit to be completed simultaneously. Issued March 22.
DEMOLITION
Elliot Road 8383: Owner: Walter Scott Prine. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story, single-family substantial damaged flooded home from the 2016 flood. Issued March 27.
Gassie Street 9645: Owner: Bertha Wilcox. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story, single-family residence. Issued March 25.
North Foster Drive 4359: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a condemned commercial tire shop for the city of Baton Rouge. Issued March 27.
Zion Street 3352: Owner: James Hayes. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story, single-family residence. Issued March 27.
FENCE
Family Lane 18222: $1,200. Owner: Charles Chambers. Total square footage not listed. Six-foot wood fence replacing old fence. Issued March 22.
Leeward Drive 731: $1,200. Owner: Josh Rivet. Total square footage not listed. Four-foot cinder block and 8-foot wood fence. Issued March 27.
Ridgely Drive 10298: $2,100. Owner: Jay Baker. Total square footage not listed. Six-foot wood fence. Issued March 22.
POOL
Oliphant Road 9548: $76,674. Owner: James Long. Total square footage not listed. Residential swimming pool. Issued March 22.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Boone Avenue 5857: $7,000. Owner: Scott Schliewe. Total square footage not listed. Pool cabana. Issued March 22.
Rue Crozat 759: $41,000. Owner: Glenn Barbay. Total square footage not listed. Issued March 27.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Cottingham Court 14314: $130,000. Owner: Dean Schlotterer. Total square footage not listed. Residential addition/renovation. Issued March 25.
Pickett Avenue 1938: $10,000. Owner: Michael Platte. Total square footage not listed. Sunroom addition. Issued March 27.
RESIDENTIAL: DRIVEWAY
Curtis Street 1965: $5,000. Owner: Darryl Crump. Total square footage not listed. Driveway. Issued March 27.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Artist Court 9325: $217,542. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,789. Issued March 22.
Briarlake Avenue 13887: $375,000. Owner: Brandon Craft. Total square footage: 4,670. New single-family residence. Issued March 26.
Carson Road 21233, Zachary: $390,000, Owner: Kansas Bucher. Total square footage: 4,283. New single-family residence. Issued March 22.
Jura Street 2614: $200,000. Owner: Sidney Coffee. Total square footage: 2,152. Construction of new residence. Issued March 25.
Lake Edge Drive 6169: $174,642. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,239. New single-family dwelling. Issued March 26.
Lane's End 7151: $1,300,000. Owner: David Richardson. Total square footage: 7,349. New single-family dwelling. Issued March 22.
Memorial Tower Drive 14545: $474,552. Owner: Anh Nguyen. Total square footage: 6,084. New-single family residence. Issued March 26.
Meridian Drive 1107: $176,436. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,262. New single-family dwelling. Issued March 22.
Meridian Drive 1207: $175,578. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,251. New single-family residence. Issued March 22.
Meridian Drive 1215: $192,816. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,472. New single-family dwelling. Issued March 22.
Mimosa Street 5317: $550,000. Owner: Robert Scheffy. Total square footage: 3,745. New single-family residence. Issued March 25.
Montreal Drive 3237: $211,905. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,788. New single-family dwelling. Issued March 22.
North 28th Street 922: $122,538. Owner: Frank LeDoux. Total square footage: 1,508. New single-family residence. Issued March 25.
Pine Grove Drive 3319: $259,896. Owner: Stephanie Gregoire. Total square footage: 3,332. New single-family residence. Issued March 25.
Rustic Pine Drive 1335: $174,330. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,235. Residential construction. Issued March 26.
Stanford Avenue 1320: $900,000. Owner: Reid Bruce. Total square footage: 6,579. New residence. Issued March 22.
Stonelake Circle East Avenue 8103: $170,898. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,191. Single-family new town house. Issued March 25.
Stonelake Circle East Avenue 8107: $170,118. Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 2,181. Single-family new town house. Issued March 25.
Stonelake Circle East Avenue 8111: $170,898. Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 2,191. Single-family new town house. Issued March 25.
Stonelake Circle East Avenue 8115: $178,898. Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 2,191. Single-family new town house. Issued March 25.
Stonelake Circle East Avenue 8119: $135,065. Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 2,181. New single-family town house. Issued March 25.
Stonelake Circle East Avenue 8123: $170,898. Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 2,191. New single-family town house. Issued March 25.
Sugar Cane Lane 1746: $319,800. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,100. New single-family dwelling. Issued March 26.
Turkey Creek Drive 21425: $200,000. Owner: E'Vinski Davis. Total square footage: 2,168. New residential. Issued March 25.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Blake Drive 7829: $7,862. Owner: Debra Thompson. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued March 27.
Boulevard De Province 1779: $15,000. Owner: Amelia Turner. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flood damage. Issued March 26.
Caribou Court 3733: $49,000. Owner: Margaret Wolf. Total square footage: 1. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued March 26.
Cyrus Avenue 6335: $94,872. Owner: Lisa Deloune. Total square footage: 1. Elevation of single-family residence. Issued March 22.
Delaware Street 4020: $21,579. Owner: Donald Plain. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued March 26.
Duchess Drive 1640: $14,000. Owner: Pamela Bazile. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued March 22.