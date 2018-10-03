The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society will hold a volunteer fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the CAAWS shelter at 6357 Quinn Drive, Baton Rouge.
The event will include tours of the shelter, refreshments and giveaways. Meet the staff and learn how to get involved. There are opportunities to work at the shelter, train dogs, facilitate adoptions, foster animals, and work with programs and events. Administrative help, committee members, event planners and help with building maintenance is needed.
Volunteers must be 18 years or older to work at the shelter, however, there are other opportunities for youth to help with special events, projects, fundraisers, or donations.
For information about the organization's events and programs, visit www.caaws.org.