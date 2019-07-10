Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on June 28-July 4:

70802

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

3100 block of Nicholson Drive. July 4.

Outside rubbish fire, other

800 block of South 10th Street. July 4.

Severe weather or natural disaster, other

1800 block of Chestnut Street. July 3.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

4000 block of Brady Street. July 4.

70806

Hazardous condition, other

800 block of South 18th Street. June 29.

5600 block of Berkshire Avenue. June 28.

6100 block of Greenwell Springs Road. July 2.

Passenger vehicle fire

5000 block of Jefferson Avenue. Property loss: $3,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. June 28.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

400 block of North Acadian. June 30.

600 block of North Ardenwood Drive. July 4.

70808

Building fire

3000 block of College Drive. Property loss: $25,000. Contents loss: $75,000. Intentional. July 4.

Cooking fire, confined to container

5800 block of Corporate Boulevard. July 4.

Hazardous condition, other

6100 block of Lake Edge Drive. July 1.

Power line down

1600 block of Cedar Lake Drive. July 1.

