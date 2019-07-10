Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on June 28-July 4:
70802
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
3100 block of Nicholson Drive. July 4.
Outside rubbish fire, other
800 block of South 10th Street. July 4.
Severe weather or natural disaster, other
1800 block of Chestnut Street. July 3.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
4000 block of Brady Street. July 4.
70806
Hazardous condition, other
800 block of South 18th Street. June 29.
5600 block of Berkshire Avenue. June 28.
6100 block of Greenwell Springs Road. July 2.
Passenger vehicle fire
5000 block of Jefferson Avenue. Property loss: $3,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. June 28.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
400 block of North Acadian. June 30.
600 block of North Ardenwood Drive. July 4.
70808
Building fire
3000 block of College Drive. Property loss: $25,000. Contents loss: $75,000. Intentional. July 4.
Cooking fire, confined to container
5800 block of Corporate Boulevard. July 4.
Hazardous condition, other
6100 block of Lake Edge Drive. July 1.
Power line down
1600 block of Cedar Lake Drive. July 1.