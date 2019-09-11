A still-life by Runnels School art teacher Sydney McGraw won a Merit Award in the River Road Show, on display through Sept. 19 at the Louisiana State Archives gallery, 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Merit Award for “Rare” was presented at a reception at the archives on Aug. 29.
The national juried art competition, now celebrating its 50th year, is sponsored by the Art Guild of Louisiana. Only 70 paintings out of 339 entries were selected for the exhibit. The 121 artists with work in the show represented 13 states.
McGraw, a painter, illustrator and educator, holds a bachelor of fine arts degree from the LSU School of Art and Design. She teaches painting and sculpture at Runnels, her high school alma mater, and is the illustrator of the children’s book, "Joshua the Rescue Kitty," that was released in 2016.