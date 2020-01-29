Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Jan. 17-23:
70802
Building fire
600 block of North 37th Street. Jan. 23.
1200 block of North Acadian Thruway West Property loss: $40,000. Contents loss: $15,000. Unintentional. Jan. 22.
2000 block of Arizona Street. Property loss: $2,500. Contents loss: $2,500. Failure of equipment or heat source. Jan. 17.
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
3100 block of Nicholson Drive. Jan. 23.
Grass fire
2600 block of Lula Avenue. Unintentional. Jan. 20.
70806
Building fire
2100 block of North Foster Drive. Property loss: $50,000. Contents loss: $25,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Jan. 22.
3800 block of North Boulevard. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Jan. 21.
Hazardous condition, Other
900 block of Saint Rose Avenue. Jan. 22.
Passenger vehicle fire
100 block of South 19th Street. Property loss: $40,000. Unintentional. Jan. 19.
70808
Unauthorized burning
1200 block of Stephens Avenue. Jan. 19.