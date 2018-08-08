BATON ROUGE — LSU alumna and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed delivered the keynote address, and 607 degrees were awarded during LSU’s 296th commencement ceremony Aug. 3.

During his welcome remarks, LSU President F. King Alexander announced, “This is the largest Hispanic summer graduating class in the history of LSU.”

Alexander welcomed Reed, a two-time LSU graduate having earned her master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, to deliver the keynote address.

“You are well-equipped, graduates, to change this world, and we need your talents more than ever,” Reed said.

As commissioner of higher education, Reed serves as Louisiana’s lead advocate for talent development. She said she is committed to making sure that more people in the state have the opportunity to receive an education from an outstanding institution like LSU.

During summer commencement, 18 students graduated with honors, including five students who received a University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.

The University Medalists included Samantha Claire Knotts, a native of Baton Rouge, who graduated from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.

The August 2018 graduates from East Baton Rouge Parish include:

Honor graduates

Chelsy Irene Marianna Alamina, cum laude, Baton Rouge

Morgan Ashley Bell, cum laude, Baton Rouge

Sarah Joan Eggie, summa cum laude, Baton Rouge

Samantha Claire Knotts, summa cum laude, Baton Rouge

Sydney Laine Walls, magna cum laude, Zachary

Nicholas Paul Ioannis Xenakis, magna cum laude, Baton Rouge

Other graduates

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Kaylie Elizabeth Carlino, Baton Rouge

Christopher Thomas Cotten, Baton Rouge

Graham Arthur Gardner, Baton Rouge

Theresa Anne Sherburne, Baton Rouge

Leigh Ann Smith, Baton Rouge

Benjamin John Westra, Baton Rouge

Jonathan Francis Zeringue, Baton Rouge

College of Engineering

Ayesha Ahmed Badat, Baton Rouge

Dung Van Ho, Baton Rouge

Westen Scott Kinnaird, Baton Rouge

John Douglas Shipp, Baton Rouge

John H. Wilson, Baton Rouge

College of Human Sciences & Education

Morgan Ashley Bell, Baton Rouge

Yadira Crespo-Orosco, Baton Rouge

Sean Miller Daniel, Baton Rouge

Doronica Ann Uzoamaka Ezejiofo, Baton Rouge

Travis Allen Jackson, Baton Rouge

Gabrielle Javon Jones, Baton Rouge

Samuel Kelly Parrino, Baton Rouge

Micah Jordan Podorsky, Baton Rouge

Benjamin Allen Proctor, Baton Rouge

Anna Thanh Vu, Baton Rouge

Abby Louise Walker, Baton Rouge

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Chelsy Irene Marianna Alamina, Baton Rouge

Christian Jude Bursavich, Baton Rouge

Vivianne Linh Carlson, Baton Rouge

Rachel Lynn DeBenedetto, Baton Rouge

Thu Ngoc Doan, Baton Rouge

Rachel Nichole Dunn, Baton Rouge

Sarah Joan Eggie, Baton Rouge

Avery Berton Enete, Baton Rouge

James Martin Grimes, Baton Rouge

Anna Catherine Guba, Baton Rouge

Brittainy Danielle Horton, Baton Rouge

Samantha Claire Knotts, Baton Rouge

Kenneth William Remsen, Baton Rouge

Cameron Nicholas Robertson, Central

Austin Patrick Ryan, Baton Rouge

Jessica R. Saloom, Baton Rouge

Brannon Matthew Schwab, Baton Rouge

Sydney Laine Walls, Zachary

Bret Alcee Whitehead, Baton Rouge

Blakley Allison Woolf, Baton Rouge

Manship School of Mass Communication

Allison Marie Bourgeois, Baton Rouge

Stephens Marshall Dodson, Baton Rouge

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Nicholas Leonard Portier, Baton Rouge

College of Science

Ujali R. Desai, Baton Rouge

Alyssa Brooke Guillory, Baton Rouge

Melissa Phuong Lam, Baton Rouge

Tyler Billings Williams, Baton Rouge

Nicholas Paul Ioannis Xenakis, Baton Rouge

Graduate School Certificate

Lauren Dugas Donald, Baton Rouge

Natalia M. Guerrero, Baton Rouge

Jane Helen Noble, Zachary

Michaela Patricia Stone, Baton Rouge

Graduate School (master's degree)

Emily Katherine Avery, Baton Rouge

Patrick Flynn Baudoin, Baton Rouge

Kelly Diane Blessinger, Baton Rouge

William Lesueur Bullock, Baton Rouge

William Buchanan Daniel V, Baton Rouge

Aram Emamjomeh, Baton Rouge

Lillian Beatrice Ferguson, Baton Rouge

Haley Rose Hampton, Baton Rouge

Brayden Lane Luneau, Baton Rouge

Anderson de Souza Mesquita, Baton Rouge

Steven Alexander Olsen, Baton Rouge

Emily Lynne Robertson, Baton Rouge

Eric Vincent Rohli, Baton Rouge

Sanaz Saeidi, Baton Rouge

Adrienne Shields, Baton Rouge

Sharareh Shirzad, Baton Rouge

Shayan Sombolestani, Baton Rouge

Michaela Patricia Stone, Baton Rouge

Tara Lee Sylvester, Baton Rouge

Stacey Renee Terrio, Baton Rouge

Graduate School (doctorate)

Nicole Arana Valencia, Baton Rouge

Ashley Elizabeth Bordelon, Baton Rouge

Cassie Montagnino Dinecola, Baton Rouge

Karen Elizabeth Field, Baton Rouge

Jamie Allison Hipp, Baton Rouge

Joshua Daniel Hostetter, Baton Rouge

A-Reum Jung, Baton Rouge

Carol Constantine Massarra, Baton Rouge

Patrick Edwin McElearney, Baton Rouge

Candi S McElheny, Baton Rouge

Franziska NoackLeSage, Baton Rouge

Charley Grant Silvio, Baton Rouge

Sarah Lorena Webb, Baton Rouge

