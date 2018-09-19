Eleven Catholic High seniors have been named National Merit semifinalists, and six have received National Merit Commended honors in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships. Roughly 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools across the nation entered the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, a news release said.
Approximately 16,000 seniors nationwide qualified as National Merit semifinalists. The pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. CHS seniors qualifying as semifinalists are:
- Grant Alumbaugh, son of Terri and Ed Alumbaugh, who attended St. Thomas More
- Eli Barbin, son of Laura and Paul Barbin, ’88, who attended Sacred Heart of Jesus School
- Everett Bonner, son of Allyson and Dr. Everett Bonner Jr., who attended St. Aloysius School
- Isaak Dawson, son of Jeanne and Michael Dawson, who attended St. Luke’s Episcopal
- Allen Duggar, son of Margaret and Charles Duggar, who attended St. Luke’s Episcopal
- Jack Fuselier, son of Meg Mahoney and Mark Fuselier, ’90, who attended St. Aloysius School
- Reece Lantz, son of Melissa and Barry Lantz, who attended St. Aloysius School
- Jacob Limbocker, son of Linda and Jeff Limbocker, who attended St. Aloysius School
- Carson Mack, son of Gaylynne and Harold Mack, who attended Sherwood Middle Academic Magnet
- Joseph Mengis, son of Stacey and Joseph Mengis, ’84, who attended St. Aloysius School
- Nicholas Robert, son of Cheryl and Jude Robert Sr., who attended St. Thomas More.
The remaining two-thirds (about 34,000) of the approximately 50,000 high scorers on the PSAT/NMSQT qualify for National Merit Commended honors. The six Catholic High seniors to receive National Merit Commended honors are:
- Hunter Antie, son of Crystal and Brad Antie, ’91, who attended Holy Family School
- Kyle Becnel, son of Rita and Gerard Becnel, who attended St. George Catholic School
- Hunter Doiron, son of Sharon and Kevin Doiron, who attended St. Thomas More
- Sean Kennedy Jr., son of Julie and Sean Kennedy Sr., who attended St. Jude the Apostle School
- Caleb Sanders, son of Brittney and Taylor Sanders, who attended Christ Our King-Stella Maris
- Philip Tullier, son of Renee and Patrick Tullier, ’75, who attended Our Lady of Mercy.