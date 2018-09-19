The 11 Catholic High School seniors who have been chosen as National Merit semifinalists are, in front, Isaak Dawson, at left, and Reece Lantz; next row, Eli Barbin, Allen Duggar, Grant Alumbaugh and Everett Bonner; third row, Jacob Limbocker, Nicholas Robert, Carson Mack, Jack Fuselier and Joseph Mengis. The six who received National Merit Commended honors are, back row from left, Philip Tullier, Kyle Becnel, Caleb Sanders, Hunter Antie, Sean Kennedy Jr. and Hunter Doiron.