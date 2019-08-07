Doctors and staff members of Bluebonnet Dental Care will offer free dental care on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 4451 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite A, Baton Rouge.
Services to be provided include cleanings, fillings and extractions. For information, call (225) 767-2273 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance.
There is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being, according to a news release. The signs and symptoms of over 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer may first be detected through traditional oral examinations.