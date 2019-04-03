The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana’s 13th annual Baton Rouge Kidney Walk is set to kick off from Highland Road Community Park and Grand Pavilion on Saturday, April 6.
More than 300 walkers are expected to step up for the event to raise awareness of kidney disease, organ donation and the importance of early screening and healthy lifestyle for those at risk, according to a news release.
Check-in for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. and the noncompetitive two-mile walk begins at 10 a.m. The walk will feature a wellness area, children’s activities, entertainment, drawings and other activities. To register, visit www.kidneywalk.org or call (504) 861-4500 for more information. There is no registration fee, but walkers are encouraged to purchase a $5 food ticket in order to partake in the delicious food options that will be available.
Blood drive
The Islamic Center of Baton Rouge is hosting its 13th Semiannual Community Blood Donation Drive on Sunday, April 7, organized in partnership with LifeShare Blood Center at Islamic Center of Baton Rouge, LSU campus at 820 W. Chimes St., Baton Rouge.
The event is from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and food and drinks will be provided to all blood/plasma donors and invited guests.
Edible, ornamental landscapes topic of discussion
The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will offer free presentations on edible and ornamental landscapes and vines at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. Registration is not required.
Louisiana Master Gardener Claire Fontenot will present “Edible and Ornamental Landscapes" at 6 p.m. In her presentation, Fontenot will discuss how to intermingle ornamental, vegetable and herb gardens. She will identify plants in the landscape that are edible and discuss herbs in flower beds that also can be used as ornamentals.
Then, Master Gardener Bob Dillemuth will present “Vines: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly," discussing vines that may be harmful to trees as well as others that enhance landscapes. Get tips on identifying and removing vines that need to be taken out.
The April 11 program is the fourth in the association’s 2019 Library Series of gardening presentations. The Library Series will return to Fairwood on Sept. 12 with talks on container gardens and plant propagation.