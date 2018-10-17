Two engineering students attending Southern University recently received $2,500 scholarships from BASF. This annual scholarship program is part of BASF’s education outreach and workforce development efforts in Louisiana.
Each student is recognized for maintaining excellent grade-point averages and being active in campus and community organizations. BASF scholarship winners are Alasiah Floyd and Darrell Moses Jr.
Floyd is a sophomore mechanical engineering major from Baton Rouge, where she graduated from Scotlandville Magnet High School. She is a member of the Southern University Honors Program, a dean’s scholar and a “Top Jag,” actively involved in the National Society of Black Engineers, American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Society of Women Engineers. During the summer, Floyd completed a research internship with the National Science Foundation’s Centers of Research Excellence in Science and Technology program. She volunteers her time by tutoring classmates who need help in engineering, mathematics and physics. Floyd also gives back to the community by working with students in robotics and art camps.
Moses is a junior mechanical engineering major from Baton Rouge, where he graduated from Scotlandville Magnet High School. He is in the Honor’s College, is a dean’s list scholar and is an active member of the National Society of Black Engineers and American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Moses has gained experience by studying abroad on a water purification research project sponsored by the National Science Foundation and Southern’s International Research Experience for Students Program. During the summer, he completed an internship with BASF in Freeport, Texas. He volunteers as a mentor and tutor to several groups, including student-athletes at his former high school, clients at Baton Rouge Youth Coalition and college freshmen as they make the transition from high school to college.
BASF’s manufacturing presence near Southern includes operations in Geismar, Zachary and Vidalia. These sites employ nearly 2,000 people and invest approximately $300 million in Louisiana through annual payroll, purchases, taxes and charitable contributions.