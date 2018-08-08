Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from July 27-Aug. 2:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Jefferson Highway 7675: $50,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 360. Addition of a cooler/freezer to the exterior of an existing mercantile/grocery store building. Area formerly occupied by cooler/ freezer to become new prep area. Issued July 30.
Perkins Road 4105: $728,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,882. New 371 square-foot vending building and two new vacuum canopy structure with 14 stations of 1,740 square-feet each, relocated tire stations, new paving and parking/site work. Issued July 30.
Siegen Lane 6835: $24,500, Owner: Debra Gillies. Total square footage: 280. Addition enclosing the truck door access to existing 24,884 square-foot mercantile business. Issued July 27.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Suite B West Lee Drive 990: $150,000, Owner: Rami Altabakhi. Total square footage: 1,420. Complete interior suite B for restaurant use, seating for 27 persons;, assembly reviewed as business with occupant load less than 50. Issued Aug. 1.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Winbourne Avenue 6180: $130,000, Owner: Sarah Turner. Total square footage: 3,070. New modular buildings; two with 1,535 square-feet each and 351 square-foot canopy connecting the two buildings. Issued July 27.
COMMERCIAL: PARKING LOT
Kiowa Drive 8728: $25,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Additional parking of 17 bays added to existing surface parking, with driveway connection to adjacent lot. No electrical, plumbing or H/VAC. Issued July 27.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Aubin Lane 3235: $75,000, Owner: Reginald Shipp. Total square footage: 750. Warming kitchen only/no cooking/ renovations to kitchen/pantry area of existing church. Issued Aug. 2.
Essen Lane 5564: $1,201,000, Owner: Klay Johnson. Total square footage: 26,968. Renovations to second floor of existing business office building for continued business office use. Issued July 27.
Government Street 1509: $20,000, Owner: Dyke Nelson. Total square footage: 3,078. Renovation of building D for undetermined use. Issued July 30.
Government Street 1509: $20,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,894. Renovation of existing building C for shell-only, future yoga studio and sandwich bar. Issued July 30.
Harry Drive 6656: $1,000, Owner: Brian Brousseau. Total square footage: 700. Renovation of apartment 111, fire damage. Issued July 27.
Harry Drive 6656: $1,000, Owner: Brian Brousseau. Total square footage: 700. Renovation of apartment 211, fire damage. Issued July 27.
Highland Road 3260: $100,000, Owner: Jonathan Chopp. Total square footage: 2,350. Interior renovation of existing suite space 6 for continued use as a restaurant, including replacing wall and floor finishes, new ceiling, new lighting, millwork, new kitchen hand sink. Seating for 31. Issued Aug. 1.
North Boulevard 4100: $750,000, Owner: Teddy Price. Total square footage: 30,689. Interior renovations to former nursing home for continued use as nursing/rehab center. Issued July 30.
O'neal Lane 1221: $59,000, Owner: Hieu Hoang. Total square footage: 1,827. Interior renovations to Suite A for business use as nail salon. Issued Aug. 1.
FENCE
Stoneview Avenue 6720, Baker: Owner: Ferlessa Jones. Total square footage not listed. 6' wood fence. Issued Aug. 1.
POOL
Broussard Street 4317: $160,000, Owner: Shelley Fenchock. Total square footage not listed. gunite pool. Issued July 30.
Goodleaf Way 7250: $21,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 600. Gunite pool. Issued Aug. 2.
Jolly Drive 3706: $23,000, Owner: Benji Kahn. Total square footage not listed. Swimming pool. Issued Aug. 2.
Rockway Drive 8809: $25,000, Owner: Parker Ewing. Total square footage not listed. Swimming pool. Issued Aug. 2.
Tiger Crossing Drive 2239: $65,000, Owner: Sunny Lee. Total square footage: 491. Pool. Issued Aug. 2.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Carriage Court Drive 8742: $33,649, Owner: Stacey Walock. Total square footage: 238. Addition of rear covered patio. Issued July 31.
Centurion Avenue 16436: $10,000, Owner: Hilton Reynaud. Total square footage not listed. Addition of a sunroom to an existing single family residence. Flood damage. Issued Aug. 2.
Country Plaza Avenue 2811, Zachary: $100,000, Owner: Monica Spurll. Total square footage: 319. Addition of master bathroom and closet to existing residence and kitchen renovation. Issued July 27.
Magnolia Drive 1945: $70,000, Owner: Rochelle Grand. Total square footage: 73. Remodel of existing building and bathroom addition. Issued Aug. 2.
Maxine Drive 439: $15,000, Owner: Daniel Kyle. Total square footage: 528. Enclosing existing porch and adding new rear porch. Issued July 31.
Philemon Thomas Drive 15839: $35,828, Owner: Robert and Shannan Rieger. Total square footage: 1,378. Addition and renovation to single family residence. Issued July 30.
Port Hudson-Pride Road 12911, Zachary: $6,900, Owner: Russel Farley. Total square footage: 576. Detached accessory building. Issued Aug. 1.
Rickwood Drive 8923: $45,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 235. Addition of master bathroom, closet, extend kitchen, repair tree damage and add driveway. Issued July 31.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Blue Rose Drive 6616: $245,076, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,142. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 2.
Flycatcher Drive 529: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,804. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 1.
Flycatcher Drive 538: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,659. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 1.
Great Tern Avenue 12513: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,804. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 1.
Great Tern Avenue 12533: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,736. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 1.
Heatherwood Drive 135: $170,000, Owner: Pedro Ortiz. Total square footage: 1,892. New single family residence. Issued July 31.
Highland District Way 7835: $380,000, Owner: Daryl Gerard May. Total square footage: 3,880. New single family residence located in the 100-109 mph windzone. Issued July 31.
Pete Maravich Court 2446: $382,512, Owner: Josh Rivet. Total square footage: 4,904. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 1.
Preservation Way 11159: $319,488, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,095. New construction Residential. Issued Aug. 1.
Rose Glen Lane 1533: $261,768, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,356. New construction residential. Issued Aug. 1.
Roux Drive 6513: $184,938, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,371. New single family residence - zero lot line. Issued July 31.
Roux Drive 6519: $214,968, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,756. New single family residence - zero lot line. Issued July 31.
Roux Drive 6525: $185,640, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,380. New single family residence - zero lot line. Issued July 31.
Roux Drive 6531: $181,194, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,323. New single family residence - zero lot line. Issued July 31.
Roux Drive 6537: $180,648, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,316. New single family residence - zero lot line. Issued July 31.
Roux Drive 6543: $185,640, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,380. New single family residence - zero lot line. Issued July 31.
Roux Drive 6609: $180,180, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,310. New single family residence - zero lot line. Issued July 31.
Roux Drive 6615: $179,400, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,300. New single family residence - zero lot line. Issued July 31.
Roux Drive 6621: $180,648, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,316. New single family residence - zero lot line. Issued July 31.
Roux Drive 6633: $184,938, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,371. New single family residence - zero lot line. Issued July 31.
Roux Drive 6645: $185,640, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,380. New single family residence - zero lot line. Issued July 31.
Warbler Crossing Avenue 536: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,938. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 1.
Waterview Drive 7623: $163,878, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,101. New single family residence. Issued July 31.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Abshire Avenue 16815: $40,000, Owner: Jabarie Craig. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 30.
Biscayne Drive 11682: $87,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,250. Issued July 30.
Blue Ribbon Drive 4453: $35,353, Owner: Cathy Breaux. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage, Restore LA. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence. Issued July 30.
Brownfields Drive 5908: $75,000, Owner: William Butler. Total square footage not listed. Rewire house, replace drywall, cabinets, doors and flooring. Also replace roof decking and roofing as needed. Water damage from busted water line in attic. Estimated Damage. 34 Percent. Issued Aug. 2.
Flamingo Drive 11246: $42,091, Owner: Prentiss Brumfield. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage, Restore LA. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence. Issued July 27.
Glen Oaks Drive 7158: $59,100, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Issued July 30.
Greencrest Drive 10824: $35,128, Owner: Regina Spann. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage, Restore LA. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence. Issued July 27.
Guynell Drive 6524: $67,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Flooded House. Issued July 30.
Herridge Drive 5141: Owner: Pam Cucullu. Total square footage not listed. General remodel to replace 4 windows. Issued July 27.
Jolissaint Drive 13666: $10,000, Owner: Wei Guo. Total square footage not listed. Remodel of kitchen — made opening bigger over sink, new outlets and light above sink. Rental property. Issued July 30.
Lazy Oaks Court 14534: $45,000, Owner: Patricia Chesney. Total square footage not listed. Remodel of existing residence — enclosing an existing porch into living area, new slab, new cabinets, new appliances, new countertops. Issued July 30.
North Stevendale Road 1915: $9,465, Owner: Mariele Silva. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 2.
Nashville Avenue 5812: $15,621, Owner: Terrence Chapman. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 2.
Poinsettia Drive 7236: $64,735.88, Owner: Gladiola Haney. Total square footage not listed. flood damage. Issued July 30.
Staring Lane 402: Owner: Gwen Shamlin. Total square footage not listed. Water damage. Issued July 31.
Summer Drive 5340: $5,706, Owner: Audrey Stewart. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 2.
Tidecrest Drive 10925: $58,221, Owner: Vivian Wilson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage, Restore LA. Issued July 27.
Tucker Road 23003, Zachary: $3,584, Owner: Robert Boothe. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 2.
Woodlong Drive 1418: $13,444, Owner: Melvin Hurst. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 2.
Wylie Drive 1180: $45,000, Owner: Kathy Gill. Total square footage: 1. Remodeling existing residence — kitchen, bathrooms, replace sheetrock, removal of a nonload bearing wall, creating an opening in a load bearing wall and electrical. Issued July 31.
SOLAR
McCullough Road 10411, Zachary: $27,000, Owner: Dale Manuel. Total square footage: 1. Install 7.63 kW solar panel system on existing home - no structural changes. Issued Aug. 1.