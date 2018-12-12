Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Nov. 30-Dec. 6:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Florida Boulevard 12730: $800,000, Owner: Sean Chen. Total square footage: 13,750. Addition to existing 29,290 square footage warehouse for receiving and storage. Issued Dec. 5.
COMMERCIAL: PARKING LOT
Tom Drive 7377: $40,000, Owner: Craig Sauviac. Total square footage: 12,000. New parking lot paving and expansion with driveway improvements. Issued Dec. 5.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Airline Highway 14241: $22,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,000. Interior renovation to Suite 109 for use as physical therapy business offices. Issued Nov. 30.
Essen Lane 5625: $25,000, Owner: Tom Angie. Total square footage: 3,428. Interior renovation to existing bar/daiquiri shop to include relocation of existing bar and equipment, removal of one hood, other minor remodel. Issued Nov. 30.
Government Street 4808: $88,000, Owner: Herb Fong. Total square footage: 1,750. Renovation to existing building for small restaurant seating for 62. Assembly use. No outdoor dining has been approved. Issued Nov. 30.
Highland Road 5505: $350,000, Owner: Tommy Doiron. Total square footage: 1,487. Renovation of an existing branch bank building for continued same business use. Scope of work includes new floor plan layout, new electrical, new plumbing, new HVAC duct layout. Issued Dec. 6.
Inniswold Road 4355: $40,000, Owner: William Rogers. Total square footage: 2,160. Renovation of existing building for new small carry out restaurant/smokehouse, reviewed as a business occupancy with occupant load less than 50 persons. Issued Dec. 5.
L'auberge Avenue 777: $2,000,000, Owner: Melissa Furillo. Total square footage: 4,288. Renovation of a portion of existing gaming terrace in existing gaming facility, including relocating an existing beverage station and service bar. Issued Dec. 6.
Main Street 668: $2,500, Owner: Darren Aschaffenburg. Total square footage not listed. Interior renovations of existing building limited to cleaning, shoring and temporary re-framing/stabilization due to apparent termite damage, in anticipation of future renovation plans for new tenant. Will require a new renovation permit with construction plans for occupancy. Issued Dec. 4.
Plank Road 8158: $200,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 20,000. Interior renovation to existing sprinkled building for change occupancy classification from group M-mercantile (grocery store) to group A-2-assembly (dinner theater with alcohol); includes creation of new 720 square footage restrooms and requires 1-hour fire rated separation at adjacent tenant spaces. Occupant Load = 1,060 persons. Issued Dec. 4.
Rue De La Vie 500: $573,000, Owner: Stan Shelton. Total square footage: 2,865. Interior renovation and expansion to suite 100 for ultrasound services office use in existing medical office building. Issued Dec. 3.
DEMOLITION
Colfax Drive 7169, Baker: Owner: Patricia Lou Thomas Tardie Meaux. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single family one-story home. Issued Nov. 30.
FENCE
Burbank Drive 13050: $6,000, Owner: Dustin Morris. Total square footage: 1. Fence repair at cell tower. Issued Dec. 6.
South Reitz Avenue 10800: $29,680, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Installation of a 10-foot battery operated electric security fence as approved by council resolution 53926 on Nov. 14. Issued Dec. 6.
POOL
North Lake Shadow Drive 18422: $56,628, Owner: Mark Dearman. Total square footage not listed. Swimming pool. Issued Dec. 3.
Womack Road 19971: $15,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Dec. 4.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Cloverdale Avenue 1985: $21,216, Owner: Robert Mahtook. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel and addition. Issued Dec. 4.
Lils Court 1068: $60,000, Owner: Christopher Ratcliff. Total square footage: 1,710. Addition of garage, workshop, laundry, bathroom and outdoor living area to existing residence. Issued Dec. 6.
Round Oak Drive 8833: $64,545, Owner: Reggie Guillory. Total square footage: 191. Garage/storage addition and existing garage enclosure. Issued Dec. 5.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Brook Point Drive 13620: $290,300, Owner: Chad Stevens. Total square footage: 3,722. Single family residential. Issued Dec. 4.
Brook Point Drive 13644: $335,790, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,335. Single family resident. Issued Dec. 3.
Candace Drive 11610: $118,950, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,525. New single family residence. Issued Dec. 5.
Columbia Court 8364: $339,534, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,353. New single family residence. Issued Dec. 4.
Columbia Court 8372: $288,132, Owner: Steven Jude Rabalais. Total square footage: 3,722. New residence. Issued Dec. 4.
Columbus Dunn Drive 1346: $130,000, Owner: Marvin Augustus. Total square footage: 1,233. New single family residence. Issued Dec. 4.
Country Club Drive 1212: $1,000,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,929. New residential construction. Issued Dec. 3.
Ellerslie Drive 1906: $106,314, Owner: Thomas Harris. Total square footage: 1,363. New single family residence, impact fees due to original house on lots 13 and 14, lot 13 did not pay impact fees. Issued Dec. 3.
Fiero Street 2527: $169,182, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,169. New single family residence, two-story townhouse. Issued Dec. 3.
Flycatcher Drive 539: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,570. New single family residence. Issued Dec. 6.
Gentle Wind Drive 1122: $174,642, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,239. New single family dwelling. Issued Dec. 3.
Great Tern Avenue 12645: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,311. Residential home. Issued Dec. 4.
Long Farm Road 15736: $365,430, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,685. New residence. Issued Nov. 30.
Marci Court 2370: $118,950, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,525. New single family residence. Issued Dec. 5.
Rose Meadow Drive 15519: $272,376, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,492. New single family dwelling. Issued Dec. 4.
Roux Drive 6434: $184,938, Owner: Bonnie Ferrell. Total square footage: 2,371. New single family residence. Issued Dec. 5.
Silverbill Lane 535: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,656. Residential home. Issued Dec. 4.
Sunshine Road 13821, Baker: $170,742, Owner: Kermit Johnson. Total square footage: 2,189. New Construction 1. Issued Nov. 30.
Veranda Green Avenue 3160: $430,125, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,441. New single family residence. Issued Dec. 3.
Warbler Crossing Avenue 516: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,413. New single family residence. Issued Dec. 6.
Warbler Crossing Avenue 527: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,804. Residential home. Issued Dec. 6.
Warbler Crossing Avenue 537: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,339. New single family residence. Issued Dec. 4.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Grand Drive 5861: $6,710, Owner: Howard McMorris. Total square footage not listed. General remodel to replace five windows. Issued Nov. 30.
Grand Teton Avenue 9521: $49,170, Owner: Dane Foley. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Dec. 4.
Hartford Avenue 5837: $28,832.16, Owner: Ethel Ransom. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Dec. 4.
Kerry Drive 5231: $5,000, Owner: Joseph Bowman. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Issued Dec. 4.
Lemon Road 6051, Slaughter: Owner: James Jones. Total square footage not listed. Remodel of a relocated house. Issued Dec. 5.
Members Place 7121: $61,488.73, Owner: Ahemed Balwi. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Dec. 5.
Osborne Avenue 6360: $16,000, Owner: Linda Lathan. Total square footage: 1,160. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Dec. 6.
Ritterman Avenue 6345: $18,000, Owner: Toni Bates. Total square footage not listed. Issued Dec. 6.
South Vignes Road 8821: $29,155.01, Owner: George Plyant. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-restore la. Issued Dec. 4.
Sycamore Street 4151: $40,648.88, Owner: Mary Stone. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Dec. 4.
STRUCTURE MOVING
Lupine Avenue 2527: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. House moving permit. Issued Dec. 3.