Southern University has been awarded a $50,000 campus improvement grant through The Home Depot: Retool Your School grant program.
The program awards historically black colleges and universities grants to make sustainable improvements to their campuses. At the end of the competition, the top three schools with the most votes are considered for a grant. With the outpouring of support from the community, student and alumni groups, the university won a grant for a second year, according to a news release.
This year's grant will be used in the beautification of the iconic, popular part of the Bluff overlooking the Mississippi River, including new seating and lighting.
Last year, the university won a $40,000 grant through the program, which was used to remodel and update the John B. Cade Library. Because of flood damage during the 2018 Christmas holiday break, the grant was used to purchase new furniture and restore study areas.